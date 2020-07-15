Indiana Pacers and Victor Oladipo in dispute over $3m in salary – reports | NBA News

Victor Oladipo opted out of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season while healthy, which could put the remaining $3m in salary he is owed from the Indiana Pacers in jeopardy, according to reports.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Oladipo’s salary situation is unresolved.

The players union (NBPA) and the NBA have reviewed factors related to Oladipo’s opt-out decision, which he said was tied to injury risk after missing parts of the past two seasons.

But Oladipo also said in an interview with The Athletic two weeks ago that he is healthy. Healthy players who opt out of the restart forfeit their remaining salary per NBA rules.

ESPN reported that the union believes Oladipo is owed his remaining salary.

Oladipo cleared quarantine and is with the team near Orlando where he is also looking healthy, according to coach Nate McMillan.

“We are not approaching it as if he is not playing,” McMillan said this week. “We are putting him out there. There are no restrictions for Vic. He has been going hard.”

Image:

An injured Olapido is stretchered off the court during Indiana’s clash with Toronto in January 2019



Oladipo missed 12 months with a torn quad tendon suffered in January 2019. He returned to play 13 games in the 2019-20 season before the NBA suspended play on March 11.

Oladipo has one year and $21m remaining on his current contract. In seven NBA seasons, he has career averages of 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals.

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have ? Get the Action and Arena pack, click here.