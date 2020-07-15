Iggy Azalea Unveils Post Pregnancy ‘Snapback’ Body – No Stomach; Bigger Butt!!

Female rapper Iggy Azalea has been hiding herself for the past six months, while she gave birth to her new baby son.

The rapper — whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly — revealed in an Instagram video Tuesday that she has elected to call her son Onyx Carter.

“Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” Azalea asks her son in the sound clip.

But just before she posted that on the Gram, paparazzi caught up with Iggy as she was walking into a recording studio in Los Angeles.

She was spotted on Sunday night, as she returned to the recording studio for the first time since giving birth to her son a few months ago.

And Iggy looked drop dead gorgeous in a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Body Suit, from the Fall/Winter 1995 Collection, as worn by Naomi Campbell on the Runway. She turned the Studio entrance into her own runway, as she stepped out of her SUV and headed back to work for the first time in a long while.

Here are some pics of Iggy, showing off her brand new bod, and we have to admit, it’s pretty impressive.

“I have a son,” she announced in June. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but if feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she explained of why she kept his birth on the down-low. At press time the Australian “Fancy” artist had not shared who the baby’s father is or any additional information about when the baby was born.