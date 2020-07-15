Iggy Azalea Reveals Son’s Unique Name in Sweet Audio of Baby Cooing

Instagram

The ‘Black Widow’ raptress announces her son’s name two months after secretly welcoming the baby and one day after clapping back at trolls ridiculing her son’s false name.

Iggy Azalea is slowly sharing more of her son’s details to the world. Two months after she quietly gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Playboi Carti, the Australian raptress took to Instagram to reveal her son’s unique name as well as share an audio clip of the baby boy cooing.

In the short audio, the new mom tried to converse with her son as she asked him, “Baby boy, are going to say something to me?” to which the baby cooed in response. She captioned it, “Baby boyyyyyyy,” and labeled the audio with her and her son’s names, “Amethyst & Onyx.” Iggy’s real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly.

Despite her choice of the unusual name for her son, her fans recognized the special meaning behind the moniker and the connection to her own name. Amethyst and Onyx are both precious stones. “Your names go so well together,” one fan commented. “Very cute name,” another weighed in, while a third added, “So sweet.”

Just one day before, Iggy clapped back at trolls ridiculing what they believed to be her son’s name. It’s unclear where they got the information from, but people suddenly joked around about the baby’s supposed name, Gilbert, which turned out to be false.

“What made you choose the name gilbert?” one of them asked in an Instagram comment. Not letting them make fun of her son for whatever reason, she quickly responded, “I’m okay with y’all joking n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.”

That didn’t stop the trolling though, as more people mocked the name Gilbert. “imagine your dad being carti and being born to be named gilbert,” a second user wrote. Someone else, however, thought that Gilbert was a better name than the one that Elon Musk gave to his child. “Least they didn’t name him whatever elon musk named his kid,” the third commenter chimed in.