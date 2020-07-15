Home Entertainment Idris Elba: Racist Movies Should Not Be Removed!!

Idris Elba: Racist Movies Should Not Be Removed!!

Idris Elba is speaking out against the removal of racist movies — he says that he does not think they should be removed.

“To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it — wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this,” he told the Radio Times.

His words come as several movies, including Gone With The Wind, were pulled from streaming sites.

