Idris Elba: Racist Movies Should Not Be Removed!!

Idris Elba is speaking out against the removal of racist movies — he says that he does not think they should be removed.

“To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it — wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this,” he told the Radio Times.

His words come as several movies, including Gone With The Wind, were pulled from streaming sites.

“Out of respect for the time and the movement, commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time – fair enough and good for you,” he said. “But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they’re getting into.”

“I don’t believe in censorship,” Elba continued. “I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we’re story-makers.”