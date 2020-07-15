‘I did this myself’ By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
LONDON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network from the end of 2027.
On Tuesday, Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker is not welcome in the West.
“We convinced many countries, many countries, I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it is an unsafe security risk, it’s a big security risk,” Trump said, before referring to the UK ban.
