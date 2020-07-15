Huawei 5G ban: What it means for your phone and broadband

Huawei equipment is set to be removed from the UK’s 5G network amid US sanctions on the Chinese telecoms giant.

The firm was previously given the green light in January to have a limited role in the rollout of 5G technology across the United Kingdom.

However, a US issued sanction blocking American firms from working with the company has prompted the UK Government to reserve its decision, reports the Mirror.

All Huawei equipment will be removed from the 5G network by 2027, while the purchase of 5G kit from the company will be banned by the end of the year.

Tory culture minister Oliver Dowden announced the move in the House of Commons earlier this afternoon.

But what does this decision all mean? Will Scots Huawei users experience issues with their phones as a result of the decision? And are they safe to use.

Here is everything you need to know.

What has changed?

In May, the US issued a sanction blocking US software and technology firms from working with Huawei.

It also blocks Huawei chips from being manufactured using US technology – or even within a factory that uses US technology.

That means the firm needs to make major changes to how it designs and builds its hardware – which includes network equipment.

What does that mean for the UK?

In January, the National Cyber Security Centre decided it was OK for Huawei to have a limited role in the rollout of new 5G networks.

But they’ve changed their mind because of the new sanction – and because they can no longer work with US technology, they no longer consider that the UK will be able to manage the security risks of using Huawei technology.

What does this mean for Huawei phones and laptops?

Nothing, really. The ban only applies to network infrastructure – the equipment that runs internet and phone signals.

Huawei phones, tablets and laptops will still be on sale to the public as they were before.

Huawei devices will continue to work as they do currently.

The big change as a result of US sanctions was that Google apps and the Google Play store are no longer available to use on new Huawei phones.

If they’re already on your device, they won’t disappear.

But beyond basic security updates, they also won’t receive any new versions of Google’s Android operating system.

As far as overall safety is concerned, the decision today – and the cyber security advice – doesn’t apply to consumer goods, only to infrastructure. Officials stress consumer devices present a minimal security risk.

What is 5G?

5G is the latest – and fastest – type of mobile internet connection.

It’s around 10 times faster than 4G – and more stable as well.

The government hopes it can be used to increase mobile internet capacity across the UK, allowing more people to get online without the network slowing down.

And the plan is that over more people will use mobile internet instead of wired connections to their homes – which will allow faster speeds for people in remote areas.

The rollout of 5G in the UK could be delayed by up to three years and cost £2bn more than expected.

What about broadband?

Full-fibre broadband operators are also being advised to ‘transition away’ from using Huawei kit in their networks.

They won’t be expected to stop buying Huawei kit straight away because there are currently only two companies making such hardware – Huawei and Nokia.

Having just one supplier available to make components for your entire network is just as risky as continuing to use Huawei parts.