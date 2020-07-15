How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Tonight’s game means much more to the hosts than it does the visitors with this season’s title race already wrapped up, though Liverpool can only afford to drop two more points if they hope to match Manchester City’s record 100-point season. Arsenal, on the other hand, need to win in order to keep their Europa League qualification hopes alive.

Liverpool have secured their first league title in 30 years at a canter this season, though the team’s form after the enforced break has been mixed, including three wins, draws against Burnley and city rivals Everton, and a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of current title holders Man City.

Arsenal risk not qualifying for European football for the first time since 1996 if they do not win today. Four wins, three defeats, and one draw post-lockdown leave the Gunners currently in ninth place, nine points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United. That being said, Mikel Arteta’s men remain in the FA Cup competition, the winner of which gains a Europa League berth, so may have one eye on that upcoming game on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT kick-off in the U.S.. For those tuning in from Australia, it’s a 5:15am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool online from outside your country

If you're looking to watch the action, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

