How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Arsenal host newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool at the Emirates in London today. Don’t miss a kick by following our Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream guide below.
Tonight’s game means much more to the hosts than it does the visitors with this season’s title race already wrapped up, though Liverpool can only afford to drop two more points if they hope to match Manchester City’s record 100-point season. Arsenal, on the other hand, need to win in order to keep their Europa League qualification hopes alive.
Liverpool have secured their first league title in 30 years at a canter this season, though the team’s form after the enforced break has been mixed, including three wins, draws against Burnley and city rivals Everton, and a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of current title holders Man City.
Arsenal risk not qualifying for European football for the first time since 1996 if they do not win today. Four wins, three defeats, and one draw post-lockdown leave the Gunners currently in ninth place, nine points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United. That being said, Mikel Arteta’s men remain in the FA Cup competition, the winner of which gains a Europa League berth, so may have one eye on that upcoming game on Saturday.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Arsenal vs Liverpool no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 8:15pm BST local time.
That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT kick-off in the U.S.. For those tuning in from Australia, it’s a 5:15am AEST start on Thursday morning.
Watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Arsenal vs Liverpool live in the UK
With no fans allowed in the grounds, the historic decision has been made to let every remaining match of the season to be broadcast live. The majority of the matches will be shown via the league’s three major broadcast partners in the UK: Sky, BT, and Amazon Prime.
For the Arsenal vs Liverpool game specifically, you’ll want to tune in to Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event for coverage ahead of kick-off at 8:15pm. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to Sky Sports channels.
How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online in the U.S.
NBC and Telemundo remain the exclusive rights holders for showing live Premier League matches in the U.S.. NBC top-tier Premier League Pass will give you access to all of the season’s remaining matches, as well as offering highlights, analysis, and on-demand replays.
The broadcasts are available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI via NBC’s dedicated app. If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including all of the remaining games of the delayed 2019/20 season. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport’s coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool on mobile, PC, or tablet and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
Live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada. The network is set to show all of the remaining fixtures of the season, including Arsenal vs Liverpool, live.
It is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
