How to file for a tax extension online if you aren’t able to meet the July 15 deadline

As the pandemic swept across the nation in March, the Internal Revenue Service moved the original tax filing deadline and tax payment deadline from April 15 to July 15.

That deadline arrived Wednesday. But individual taxpayers who are unable to meet the July 15 deadline can request an automatic extension til October 15.

Here’s what taxpayers should know.

How do I file an automatic extension until October 15?

Taxpayers who’d like an extension until October 15 must fill out an Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return (Form 4858) by July 15.

According to the IRS, this form can be completed electronically through the IRS Free File or a tax software provider.

“To get an extension, taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the extension form and pay any amount due,” according to IRS.gov. “The extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file, but taxes owed are due by July 15.”

What are the alternative ways to get an October 15 extension?

Interestingly, according to the IRS taxpayers who make their 2019 tax payment by July 15 will automatically be given an extension without filing a request. Once you make the payment, you’ll get a confirmation number. You can find payment options here.

The IRS also has a number of payment options for those who choose not to pay in full.

What about my state tax deadline?

State tax filing and payment deadlines vary. You can find a list of state tax division websites here.

