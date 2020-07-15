How people are getting their workouts in, outdoors and socially distanced, photographed

When nonessential businesses shut down in March, that included gyms and fitness centers—prompting many gym rats to have to get creative, from at-home workouts via Zoom or braving cooler temperatures for an outdoor run.

Now that summer is here, there are many more options for outdoor fitness that don’t involve running or biking. And with a few months of planning in the can (and business re-openings in some region where it has been deemed safe enough to do so), fitness centers and instructors have established a number of new schemes to keep clients’ physical (and mental) health in check—all while ensuring social distancing measures are met.

Here are a few examples of how fitness fanatic are keeping in shape this summer.

SHADOW BOXING; People keeping social distanced while exercising outside a gym amid the coronavirus outbreak on June 20, 2020 in San Mateo, California. Liu Guanguan—China News Service via Getty Images

BLOWING BUBBLES: Giovanna Lancione participates in an outdoor yoga class at Hotel X, inside a dome to comply with social distancing measures to control the spread of Covid-19, June 23, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. As Canada begins to reopen its economy following Covid-19 shutdowns, gyms and fitness centers still remain closed as they determine how to comply with social distancing measures. Cole Burston—Getty Images

ROOFTOP REPS: A New Yorker works out with hand weights on a rooftop in Crown Heights as New York City moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on June 25, 2020. Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, barbers and beauty parlors and numerous other businesses. Phase 2 is the second of four-phased stages designated by the state. Noam Galai—Getty Images

SUMMER BOD: A person works out with hand weights and disposable gloves at Brighton Beach in Coney Island as New York City moved into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 5, 2020. Noam Galai—Getty Images

ASANA EN MASS: Thousands of yoga lovers practice the discipline in the Yellow Sea National Forest Park, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China, June 27, 2020. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

SUN SALUTATION: A group of people doing yoga near Sheep Meadow, Central Park. The city moved into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 12, 2020 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld—Getty Images

