How Jason Holder is driving West Indian resurgence

They haven’t won an overseas Test series against serious opposition for a quarter of a century, but the signs are finally emerging that the West Indies cricket team are on the road to competitiveness again.

Fresh off a four-wicket win over England in the first Test earlier this week, the men from the Caribbean might still languish in eighth spot on the ICC rankings, but they’re now just one win away from a first Test series win in England since 1988.

And leading the way is their 28-year-old captain, who is quietly building a record that stacks up favourably against the game’s best.

Pat Cummins might be the number one ranked Test bowler, but Jason Holder is now ranked second, in addition to being the top ranked all-rounder in the game, ahead of Ben Stokes.

Holder’s figures, particularly over the last 30 months, are not just world class, they’re phenomenal. Since January, 2018, he’s taken 60 Test wickets at an average of 14.08, while also making 699 runs at 41.11.

Jason Holder took six wickets in the first Test against England. (AP)

His bowling average puts him well clear of anyone else in the game with at least 10 wickets in that timeframe, while his batting average is superior to the likes of Joe Root and Usman Khawaja, neither of whom offer anything with the ball.

Granted, Holder padded his figures with a Test against Afghanistan, but his record against heavyweights England and India stands up to any scrutiny.

His 6-42 in the first innings of this week’s Test against England was a big factor in the visitors’ four wicket victory, that’s given them a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor admits he’s been pleasantly surprised by Holder’s development.

“When I first saw Jason Holder play, I thought he was going to be a handy one-day player,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“He bowls, at best, first change, if not second change, and he bats at seven or eight. He had all the markings of a good all-round player who’s not going to quite make it at Test level.

“But then you look at his stats, and overall he’s got 113 Test wickets at 25 and averages 32 with the bat.

“Those figures are fantastic for an all-rounder at Test level. He’s certainly proving a lot of people wrong, you don’t necessarily have to be an out-and-out pace bowler to succeed, and with three Test hundreds he’s a very handy number seven.

“He certainly maximises his talent.”

Jason Holder in action with the ball. (AP)

When you think West Indian fast bowlers, you think of pace. A long line of quick bowlers terrorised opposition batting lineups, with the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh making life difficult for batsmen.

But Holder is different. Sure, he stands at just over two metres tall, but he relies more on movement and bounce than outright speed, and still manages to befuddle batsmen, much to Taylor’s delight.

“It’s a very good thing for the game,” he said.

“We’ve become used to seeing either out-and-out fast bowlers, or spin bowlers. That art of being not so quick and moving the ball has died out a bit, although Jimmy Anderson is probably in that mould as well.

“But you don’t see many guys around in that medium-fast category who genuinely move the ball. It’s great to see.”

Holder’s performances are also reflected in his team’s improvement. Just 18 months ago they beat England 2-1 in a Test series in the Caribbean, and it should be noted England’s win came in the third Test once the series was lost, and Holder didn’t play.

That series contained the memorable Test in Barbados, where Holder made 202 not out, sharing an unbeaten partnership of 295 for the seventh wicket with wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich.

“There’s no doubt he’s leading by example,” Taylor said.

“When you’ve got a side that’s been rebuilding for a long time, like the West Indies have, they’ve been in a slump for a while, they need someone to show them the way out of it.

“I think we all expected it to be someone like a Brian Lara or Viv Richards, a terrific looking batsman who’s going to lead the way, but we’ve got an all-rounder, and not a fearsome one at that.

“But he’s showing the way.”

Jason Holder (right) with Jermaine Blackwood. (AP)

Taylor was particularly impressed by the resolve shown by the West Indies during this week’s Test against England.

“It’s something we haven’t seen from them recently. They competed over the entire match,” Taylor observed.

“England were well placed in the second innings to build a lead of 300. That would have had enormous pressure on the West Indies batting.

“I dare say a West Indies side of not that long ago wouldn’t have fought back and bowled England out.

“There seems to be a belief in that West Indies side and Jason Holder can certainly take a lot of credit for that.”