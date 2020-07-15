High-risk MLB players may request to return after opting out

The worsening coronavirus pandemic continues to impact sports competitions throughout the United States, and not just as it concerns return-to-play scenarios and testing protocols. Athletes from MLB, the NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League opted against playing this summer either because they are high-risk for COVID-19, they live with a high-risk individual, or for other personal reasons.

These decisions led to an obvious question: What happens if somebody changes his or her mind?

With MLB, the situation appears to be unclear and potentially evolving. The Athletic’s Jason Stark tweeted that MLB players who aren’t high-risk but who opt out cannot return as of July 15. However, that could change either per situation or following continuing talks between the MLB and MLB Players Association.