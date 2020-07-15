Hayden Panettiere Seeks Out-of-State Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend

WENN/Instagram/Apega

The former ‘Heroes’ actress dated Brian Hickerson for almost two years when he was arrested for allegedly punching her in the face during an argument on Valentine’s Day in Jackson, Wyoming.

Hayden Panettiere has filed to register an out-of-state restraining order in California, so she can feel safe at home in Los Angeles.

The actress obtained the protection order against her ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, in June, and now she’s keen to extend it to include California, according to The Blast.

The on-off couple finally called it quits four months after Hickerson was arrested after allegedly punching Hayden in the face during an argument on Valentine’s Day in Jackson, Wyoming.

He was also arrested last year (19) following a domestic violence incident involving Hayden, but the charges were dropped because she refused to co-operate with prosecutors.

Brian and Hayden were an item for almost two years.

Hickerson has pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and one count of interfering with a peace officer following the February fight with the actress. He is set to appear in court for a pre-trial conference in August (20). A jury trial is scheduled to start the following month.