Harry Grant for Queensland Maroons hooker selection, Jake Friend, Ben Hunt, Wally Lewis, Sam Thaiday

Young breakout NRL star Harry Grant has been touted as an obvious State of Origin choice for Queensland by former Maroons enforcer Sam Thaiday.

Grant burst onto the NRL scene this season after finally getting regular game time in the top grade thanks to an historic loan deal that allowed the Storm to send him to the Wests Tigers for 2020.

In Melbourne he had only two games under his belt, playing behind legendary hooker Cameron Smith. But since arriving in Leichhardt he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and thrived at his new club.

And if Grant continues his fine form, despite being so green after just one full season playing regularly, a Maroons jersey could be waiting for him at the end of season Origin series in November.

“I reckon if we throw him in there he’s going to be a great player,” Sam Thaiday told Wide World of Sports QLDER.

“A lot of people have been talking about Harry Grant. And talking about State of Origin selections. We wanted to see how he was going to go playing regularly week in, week out rugby league in the NRL, because he’s been sitting behind a fantastic player in Cameron Smith for many years now.

“I think he’s come into the Wests Tigers and absolutely bloomed and blossomed as a number . If anything was to happen to [possible Queensland hooker] Jake Friend, I think he’s our next selection.

“We questioned if he was going to be good enough to play NRL consistently and he’s shown us all that he can. I don’t know why we’re questioning him about Origin footy.”

Dragons star Ben Hunt is the incumbent No.9 for the Maroons but an inconsistent season to date could see him fall out of favour with selectors. That makes Roosters hooker Friend the next best experienced option, however he has been fighting injuries on and off this year.

As Thaiday pointed out, hookers often dictate the success of a team, and the former Bronco puts the Tigers’ improved season as a sign of Grant’s impact.

“The number is the most influential position in the team and I think he has been one of the most influential players at the Wests Tigers in that number jersey, and [as] such a rookie player, it’s fantastic,” Thaiday said.

Queensland legend Wally Lewis has been blown away by the way Grant has asserted himself on the field at the age of 22 and at a new club, and said that is what makes his Origin prospects so good.

“Love watching this kid play. He is fantastic,” Lewis said of the Rockhampton product.

“There’s that saying you have to question whether he’s old enough, well my feeling is if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

“He’s displayed enormous confidence and the faith that he already has from his teammates is quite outstanding.

“I believe that if you can dictate terms to your opponents particularly when running with the football, you know yourself that your time has come. It’s time to learn from there and go on to bigger and better things.

“He is a very good player and I think he’s going to be around for a long, long time, this kid.”