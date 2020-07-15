Gokada startup CEO Fahim Saleh found decapitated, dismembered in Manhattan condo

Fahim Saleh, the 33-year-old founder and chief executive officer of startup Gokada, was found dead Tuesday afternoon at his Manhattan condominium.

Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated near an electric saw that was still plugged into the wall, the New York Times,nbsp;reported. Officials told the newspaper that his sister discovered the body when she decided to go to Saleh’s building after a day without hearing from him.

Gokada, a motorcycle ride-hailing business that operates in Nigeria, confirmed the death on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh. Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. — Gokada – We do delivery now (@GokadaNG) July 15, 2020

Saleh’s death was ruled a homicide, police said. One official told the New York Times that there were large plastic bags in the condo and there appeared to be an effort to clean up what happened.