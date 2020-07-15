Gillon McLachlan confirms Victorian clubs will head to Queensland hub

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has confirmed the competition’s Victorian clubs will all enter a Queensland hub for up to 10 weeks.

McLachlan revealed the families of players will also be allowed to enter the hubs after serving a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

“The evolving situation has meant we have had to make decisions quickly. For this, I can’t thank clubs, players, coaches umpires, staff, broadcasters and corporate partners enough,” McLachlan told reporters.

“Understanding the ongoing situation in Victorian, Victorian teams will be based in Queensland for up to 10 weeks.

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

“For families of players who want to join them in Queensland, we will facilitate this.

“This is a clear plan and makes Queensland the base for our competition. We are not able to announce the fixtures yet but we are working with the AFLPA on what fixture compression is possible.

“I want to acknowledge the people of Victoria. This is a very tough time for individuals, families and businesses in this state. Our thoughts are with everyone who are dealing with the impact in the state.”

“It may be that we can come back to Victoria earlier and I believe we can get the season done in 10 weeks or under. I want to be open with the players and say ‘that’s what we’re looking at’.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed earlier that she had spoken to the AFL CEO and revealed the state would be ready to welcome more teams across the border.

