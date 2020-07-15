Gale warnings for NSW and WA, hazardous surf for Queensland coast, frost in the south

Melbourne is covered in a thick fog this morning as temperatures dipped to a chilly 4C.

The city was almost hidden as the sun attempted to make its way through the heavy cover.

Melbourne was covered under a thick layer of fog this morning. ()

It comes as gale-force winds and dangerous surf will batter the east coast for the third day with severe weather warnings in place for multiple states.

A low and trough are generating strong winds, large waves and showers in eastern NSW and Victoria today as well as hazardous surf conditions for the sunshine coast.

Monster swell at deadmans in Manly as the surf peaks from the east coast swell, 15 July 2020. (Nick Moir)

A trough and approaching front will cause wind to strengthen and showers to develop in western WA.

A high is keeping elsewhere generally dry.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Windy, cool-to-cold in the northeast. Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest. Sunny, cold in the northwest.

There’s a gale warning today for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast, and a strong wind warning for Sydney Closed Waters, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Tomorrow, there’s a gale warning for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast, and a strong wind warning for the Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Sydney will be windy with showers, with a low of 10C and top of 17C.

Canberra has frost this morning, with a low of 1C, climbing to the low teens.

Huge waves batter the ocean pool at Curl Curl beach, NSW July 15 2020. (Tiwtter/@tam_dejour_photography)

Sunny, cool-to-mild in the east. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the west.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas:

There’s a hazardous surf warning today and tomorrow for Fraser Island Coast, Sunshine Coast Waters and Gold Coast Waters.

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

Brisbane will be sunny, with a low of 9 and top of 22.

Late shower, cool-to-mild in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the south. Sunny, very warm in the north.

There’s a gale warning through midnight tonight for the Leeuwin Coast, and a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Perth Local Waters, Lancelin Coast, Perth Coast, Bunbury Geographe Coast, Albany Coast and Esperance Coast.

Perth has a possible thunderstorm on the way, with a low of 11C and top of 21C.

Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest. Showers increasing, cold in the southeast. Sunny, cool-to-cold in the northwest. Fog then sunny, cold in the northeast.

There’s a frost warning for the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, South West and Central forecast districts, with temperatures down to -2 degrees forecast. Temperatures at ground level can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with very clear skies.

Melbourne has fog clearing, with a low of 4.5C, and a top of 12C.

Fog then sunny, cool in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-cold in central. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west. Sunny, cool-to-mild in north.

There’s a frost warning this morning for the Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East and Lower South East forecast districts, with temperatures down to -1 degree are forecast. Temperatures at ground level can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with clear skies.

Adelaide will be sunny, with a cool start of about 5C, climbing to a top of 16C.

Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest. Fog then sunny, cold in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cold in the northwest. Showers, cold in the northeast.

Hobart may have a shower coming, with a low of 5C and a top of 11C.

Sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, cool over the interior. Frost then sunny, cool-to-mild in the south.

Darwin will be sunny, with temperatures ranging between the high teens and low 30s.