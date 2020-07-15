Home Entertainment Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Has COVID-19

Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Has COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has revealed that she has COVID-19.

Sheree uploaded a video to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” she says in the clip. “I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today, thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out… I just have been out of it.”

