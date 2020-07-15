Former ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Has COVID-19

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has revealed that she has COVID-19.

Sheree uploaded a video to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

“I tested positive for COVID-19, so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half,” she says in the clip. “I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today, thank you to everybody who knew they had not heard from me and reached out… I just have been out of it.”

Followers filled her comments section with well wishes.

The news comes the same week NBA star Russell Westbrook revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.

“I’m currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared,” Westbrook said in his statement. “Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!”