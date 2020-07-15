Filmfare recommends: Best films of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been around for more than 15 years in the industry and has made a mark for herself both for her grace and beauty as well as her acting chops. Her dance numbers add an X factor to films and she’s much in demand to provide a whiff of oomph even in films which don’t have her in a starring role. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you a list of some of her best films down the years. Happy viewing!

Namastey London (2007)

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh and Upen Patel.

Katrina starred as a rich NRI who falls for the charm of an Indian guy who is a huge believer in Indian values. Manmohan Malhotra (Rishi Kapoor), an Indian NRI living in London wishes to get his daughter, Jasmeet (Katrina Kaif) married to someone from India. Jasmeet already has a British boyfriend named Charlie Brown (Clive Standen). She reluctantly agrees to marry her dad’s son Arjun (Akshay Kumar) to placate her father but upon returning to England, she refuses to recognise her marriage with Arjun as there is no proof of the wedding. Arjun doesn’t want to force her into a relationship. He respects her wishes and maintains his distance. Though they are separate, circumstances force Jasmeet to see a different side of Arjun. She likes the way he takes pride in Indian culture and values. She begins to admire him from afar and soon falls in love with him. Whether or not she decides to come back to him forms the crux of the film.

Welcome (2007) Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal This hilarious comedy had Katrina playing the sister of two possessive gangsters. Dr Ghunghroo (Paresh Rawal) wants his nephew Rajeev(Akshay Kumar) married to a good girl belonging to a decent family. Mafia dons Uday (Nana Patekar) and Majnu (Anil Kapoor) con him into thinking that they’re law-abiding citizens as they too want their sister Sanjana (Katrina Kaif) married to a person who belongs to a good family. Rajeev and Sanjana meet and fall in love. All seems to be going well when Ghungroo comes to know of the subterfuge. He sends his niece Ishika (Mallika Sherawat) as Rajeev’s sweetheart in a bid to break off the marriage but both Uday and Majnu get smitten by Ishika. Rajeev meanwhile inspires Majnu and Uday to give up their life of crime. However, another mafia Don, RDX (Feroz Khan) and his son Lucky (Shereveer), too get embroiled in this madness.

Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood

Katrina played a hot-headed Punjabi girl in this comedy of errors. Happy Singh (Akshay Kumar) is sent along with his friend Rangeela (Om Puri) to bring Lucky (Sonu Sood) back to Punjab. However, his tickets get mixed with those of Puneet (Ranveer Shorey) and he ends up going to Egypt, where he meets Sonia (Katrina Kaif) and falls in love with her. He eventually reaches Australia and finds out that Lucky is the uncrowned king of the Australian underworld. Owing to circumstances perpetuated by Happy, Lucky gets paralysed and somehow Happy gets his throne. Happy sets about reforming Lucky’s gang by making them help a distraught woman (Kirron Kher), who happens to be Sonia’s mother. Slowly, the gang gets reformed and want to give up their life of crime. Lucky’s brother Mika (Jaaved Jaffrey) doesn’t like this development and wants to kill Happy and becomes the boss himself. However, at the last moment, he’s stopped by Lucky, who is cured of his paralysis. Lucky agrees that he has been living the wrong kind of life and promises to reform himself and the film ends on a happy note for all.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)



Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Upen Paten

Katrina played a young girl who is clueless about how the real world functions. The film is inspired by the Telugu hit Soggadu (2005). Prem (Ranbir Kapoor) is a slacker whose philosophy is to make everyone happy. He starts a Happy Club towards that end and with the help of his friends, goes about making everyone happy, leading to several misadventures. He meets Jenny (Katrina Kaif), and it’s love at first sight for him. Unfortunately, she loves Rahul (Upen Patel). They both stammer when stressed and at first it causes misunderstanding between them, later they become friends. When Prem finds out that Jenny’s parents are against her marrying Rahul, he sets aside his own feelings for her and makes it his mission in life to get her married to Rahul. Just before her marriage, she’s kidnapped by a mafia don and is rescued by Prem and his friends. She gets to know of Prem’s good nature and of Rahul’s mean ways and runs away on her wedding day, only to later marry Prem. Katrina Kaif’s comic touch got noticed during the film. She played an airhead initially, and her clueless expression garnered laughs. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor too was spot on.

Raajneeti (2010)

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, Naseeruddin Shah

The film was inspired by The Mahabharata, The Godfather, as also the Indian politics. One can say Katrina played the character of Draupadi in the film. Samar Pratap (Ranbir Kapoor) wants to return back to the US to his girlfriend but stays back when his father, a prominent politician, is shot dead. He then treads a long-drawn path of revenge, willing to sacrifice everything he holds sacred, even the woman he loves, to get his way. Ranbir was both Arjuna and Krishna rolled into one, Ajay Devgn played Karna, Manoj Bajpayee was Duryodhan, while Arjun Rampal was both Yudhisthira and Bheema, while Nana Patekar was Bhishma. Katrina impressed even in her small role as a woman unwittingly drawn into politics.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Katrina had a small but important role in a boy’s only film. She plays a diving instructor who helps Hrithik Roshan’s character overcome his fear of water. The film was a two-hour long advertisement for Spain. The La Tomatina festival of Buñol was re-created for the song Ik junoon. The flamenco song Señorita was filmed in Alájar, a town in the province of Huelva. The climax of the film, which features the Running of the bulls, was filmed at Pamplona, which has traditionally been the centre for the sport. ZNMD centred around a road trip taken by three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imran (Farhan). While Kabir works for his family’s construction business, Arjun is an investment baker and Imran is a copywriter. They plan a three-week road trip across Spain before Kabir’s marriage and make a pact that each will pursue a thing that they were afraid of doing during the length of the trip. Kabir chooses underwater diving and Arjun who doesn’t know how to swim gets to spend time with diving instructor Laila (Katrina Kaif). Arjun’s choice is skydiving, where Imran initially struggles because of his fear or heights. The last adventure, chosen by Imran, is that of taking part in the Running With The Bulls race. The road trip helps the three friends to find fresh perspectives about their own life and about each other.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

The film had Katrina taking the action route. Her kicks, punches and gun skills were on par with Salman Khan’s. One could see she was enjoying doing a different role. The film marked Salman Khan’s entry into the Yash Raj camp. It follows the adventures of an Indian spy code-named Tiger (Salman Khan), who is charged with recovering sensitive information before it falls into the hands of Pakistan and ends up falling in love with the Pakistani agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who is sent on a similar mission by her government. The film was shot extensively abroad in places like Dublin, Istanbul and Havana. It was one of the first Indian films to shoot in Cuba. It was praised for its stunts which were mostly executed by a foreign crew. Not only Salman but Katrina too vigorously participated in the stunt work. The film turned out to be a big blockbuster and gave way to a sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Director Yash Chopra

Cast Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif played Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest in the film. She takes a vow not to talk to her lover if his life gets saved and this absurd promise to God opens up a host of misunderstandings between them. This was Yash Chopra’s last film as a director. Shah Rukh Khan played Samar, a bomb disposal expert with the Indian army who has yet to come to terms with his beloved Meera’s (Katrina) absence in his life. Anushka plays Akira, an intern in National Geographic, who makes a documentary about the life of Samar as a bomb disposal expert. She comes to know about why he is so bitter about life and tries to reconcile him with his ex Meera. She too develops a crush on him but realises he was meant for Meera.

Dhoom 3 (2013)



Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Cast: Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra

Katrina played a gymnast in this high voltage action film. She reportedly took special courses to do the intricate steps required of her. Her dance sequences in the film are something else alright. Aamir Khan played the antagonist in the film. It was a take-off on the Hollywood film The Prestige which used the similar conceit of twins fooling the audience in a magic act because of their similarities. While Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles, the film was centred more on Aamir Khan, who was shown executing improbable heists in the full face of the police with the help of his identical twin brother. While Katrina’s chemistry with Aamir was admired, she didn’t just play his love interest and had plenty to do in the film.

Bang Bang! (2014)

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Danny Denzongpa, Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill

It was a remake of the 2010 American film Knight and Day by James Mangold starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. Hrithik Roshan played an undercover Indian agent out to capture and kill the leader of a terrorist cell and avenge his brother’s death in the process. Katrina Kaif plays an innocent bystander who gets embroiled in his exploits. She gets attracted to him and decides to help him, leading an adventurous life in the process. The film was shot across Europe and a portion was shot in Kashmir as well. Hrithik performed all kinds of stunts in the film. He got injured performing one of the stunts and had to be operated upon for blood clot removal from his brain. Katrina’s chemistry with Hrithik was one of the selling points of the film.

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Sayani Gupta

The story of Jagga Jasoos revolves around the infamous Purulia Arms Drop, which happened in 1995. Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) is a curious and shy young boy who leads a happy life with his adoptive father, Bagchi (Saswata Chatterjee). Jagga, being self-conscious of his stammer, doesn’t speak much; until one day Bagchi teaches him to speak in rhyme. After admitting Jagga into a boarding school, Bagchi suddenly disappears. Jagga’s only contact with Bagchi is a VHS tape that he receives in the mail every year on his birthday. One day, Jagga sets out to solve the mystery. He finds a partner in Shruti (Katrina Kaif), an accident-prone journalist who is hankering after a big scoop. The film was shot extensively in South Africa and Morocco.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Katrina played both a mother and a spy in the film. Just like Ek Tha Tiger, she took part in many hi-jinks action scenes here as well. Hollywood ace Tom Struthers, whose list of honours include The Dark Knight, Inception, X Men: First Class, and many more directed the action in Tiger Zinda Hai, and made Katrina do some insane stuff. The plot was said to be inspired by an actual event where a group of nurses were held hostage by terrorists and were rescued after a hush-hush operation. Katrina reprised her role of an ISI operative as Pakistani nurses were also involved in the hostage situation.

Zero (2018)

Director: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif delivered a knockout performance playing a superstar named Babita Kumari. She laid bare her emotions in the film and her raw and visceral portrayal came in for a lot of praise. Her character merited a standalone film of her own. Zero was an ambitious project by Aanand L Rai that revolved around a dwarf, played by Shah Rukh Khan whose ambitions knew no limit. Anushka played a genius-level space scientist, who tragically is suffering from cerebral palsy and is wheelchair-bound in the film. Shah Rukh Khan’s character Bauaa meets with her and tries to impress her. He feels that his being a dwarf and her being on the wheelchair all the time makes them compatible. She cuts off all ties with him when she finds out he is interested in a film star Babita Kumari played by Katrina Kaif. Bauaa returns to her and becomes a volunteer in a space programme sending people to Mars. He does complete the mission successfully but isn’t able to return.

Bharat (2019)

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni, Aasif Sheikh, Kumud Mishra, Tabu

Katrina played a level headed woman whose iron maiden character thaws through Salman’s love in the film. The Partition of India serves as the focal point of the film. Eight-year-old Bharat lets go of his younger sister’s hands as they are climbing atop a train which will take the family to India from Pakistan. Father (Jackie Shroff) alights to search for her, and both aren’t seen again. The incident haunts Bharat (Salman Khan) all his life and influences his every decision. So much so, in fact, that he decides to forgo marriage to the love of his life Kumud (Katrina Kaif) because of this. How he finally finds closure forms the crux of the film. The basic idea of the film, taken from the Korean hit Ode To My Father (2014), is to showcase a nation’s history through the life experience of a single citizen. Unity and universal brotherhood are celebrated and so is the vast reach of Bollywood films. The film also touches upon the fact that even after all these years, the scars of Partition haven’t healed. That people who suffered are still searching for answers. Salman Khan is the perfect heroic figure in the film — caring towards everyone, loyal to his friends, devoted to his family and having a strong sense of justice.