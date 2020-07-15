Farah Khan Kunder’s daughters start an online party planning company



Farah Khan Kunder is one of the biggest directors in the industry and a renowned choreographer as well. She believes in balancing her personal and professional life and therefore gives ample quality time to her children as well as her husband. Today she took to Instagram to share a special achievement of her daughters Diva and Anya.

She revealed that the two of them have started an online party planning company along with one of their friends Myraa and have named the company The Mad co. She posted about the same on social media and wrote, “My daughters Diva,amp;Anya with their friend Myraa, hav started their own online party planning company.. #theMADco. (already hosted a couple of parties) So if ur wanting a fun zoom party do give them a shot! Theyr capable, organised n pretty cheap too #entrepreneurs #girlsrthebest #momager frm creating invites, zoom passwords to fun games .. they ll do it all”





Isn’t that super impressive?