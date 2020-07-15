Fans Defend Big Sean After He’s Blasted Over Naya Rivera Diss Track ‘IDFWU’

WENN

One of the people who defend the rapper says, ‘Disgusted that people actually coming at this man for a song he made 6-7 years ago instead of mourning her.’

– Big Sean has been receiving a lot of criticism ever since it’s been confirmed that Naya Rivera passed away in a drowning accident. Many people are attacking the rapper over his infamous diss track against the late actress, “IDFWU”, that he released back in 2015, with some urging him to delete the song from all streaming platforms.

For instance, one person said, “I really hope you feel like the awful person you are for making that horrid song about her.” Meanwhile, another told him to “retire the song I don’t f**k you.” There was also an individual who wrote, “I know now ull think twice before writing someone hurtful songs.”

Even though Big Sean has not addressed anything, not a few have come to his defense and pointed out that Naya’s death has nothing to do with Big Sean and that he’s probably just as sad as the others. “Disgusted that people actually coming at this man for a song he made 6-7 years ago instead of mourning her,” one person urged others to mourn Naya’s death instead of attacking Sean.

“ik damn well yall were singin that song when it came out & naya was singin it too so pls be kind to sean during these times theres no reason to send hate,” another said, referring to the time when the “Glee” alum performed the song on “Lip Sync Battle“. An individual responded to the criticism, “Y’all mad miserable talking about that song…y’all acting like y’all never said anything bad to your ex’s.”

Naya passed away after she went missing in Lake Peru, where she and her son Josey rented a pontoon boat. Her body was found after five days of searching.

Her family recently issued a statement regarding her death, thanking those who offered their prayers and support while they were searching for her body. “While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” so the statement read. “Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”

To conclude the lengthy statement, her family requested that “our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”