Essendon’s Conor McKenna opens up on COVID-19 scare, Bombers future

Essendon’s Conor McKenna has opened up on his recent COVID-19 scare and revealed that despite multiple tests, doctors are still unclear as to where the Bombers defender may have contracted the virus.

McKenna sent the AFL world into meltdown last month when he returned a positive test to coronavirus after the competition’s relaunch had already kicked-off.

McKenna along with teammate James Stewart, who was a close contact, were both sent into temporary isolation as a result with the Irishman forced to undergo further testing which eventually came back negative several days later.

The 24-year-old revealed that his COVID-19 saga, which was heavily scrutinised by the media, is not officially solved with doctors suggesting he may have contracted the virus several weeks earlier when he returned home to Ireland during the lockdown period.

Conor McKenna (Getty)

“On the Friday it’s called a false positive … so I had to get retested on the Saturday and that came up positive,” McKenna said on the Teamtalkmag Tyrone Facebook page.

“And then I got retested on the Tuesday and I got negative.

“So to be honest I still don’t really know what happened, and then I tested negative probably three times in a row in that week and got bloods done.

“That showed that maybe I had it six weeks ago maybe when I was in Ireland after a flight, so there’s really still no clarity.

“They’re not sure if I had it 10 weeks ago after a flight or if I had it three weeks ago. I still really don’t know where it stands, to be honest.

“It was another 10 days stuck in a room by myself.”

Despite being contracted until the end of the 2021 season, McKenna’s future in the AFL remains clouded.

The Irish international recruit has returned to his homeland on several occasions due to homesickness and admits he’s yet to decide whether he will continue playing football in Australia.

“At the end of every season I make the decision about whether to go back or not, if it’s worth my while,” he said.

“I’ll do the same thing at the end of this season. Take my time, make the decision come Christmas if I want to go back.

“The club’s been really good. They’re very supportive.”