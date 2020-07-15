Elena Delle Donne blasts WNBA in open letter

A day after Elena Delle Donne revealed that the WNBA denied her request to opt-out of the upcoming season for medical reasons, the reigning MVP wrote a scathing open letter for the Player’s Tribune calling out the league for forcing her to risk her life to earn a living.

“I’m now left with two choices: I can either risk my life….. or forfeit my paycheck,” Delle Donne wrote. “Honestly? That hurts.”

In the letter, Delle Donne explained the daily pain and anguish she experiences due to Lyme disease, revealing she has to take 64 pills a day and describes managing her condition as “a never-ending, exhausting, miserable cycle.”

She then explained that she had her doctor write a letter laying out her condition and why she was at high-risk trying to compete this season. However, she was shocked to find out that her request for medical exemption was denied by the league. While other professional athletes may have the luxury of skipping a year, that is significantly more difficult in the WNBA.

“I don’t have NBA player money,” Delle Donne said. “I don’t have the desire to go to war with the league on this. And I can’t appeal.”

Delle Donne said she had not yet come to a decision about whether or not she will play this season, but just was looking for a platform to voice her frustration and anger over the league forcing her into this impossible position. She also is hoping to raise more awareness about Lyme disease.

“I know it’s way past time for me to take a more public role in the battle against Lyme disease — a battle that I’ve been fighting mostly privately for years,” Delle Done wrote.