Eddie McGuire reveals league’s ‘financial disaster’ after Queensland hub move

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has conceded the AFL is in the middle of a “financial disaster” due to the effects of the league’s plan to move all Victorian clubs to a Queensland hub.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on Thursday confirmed the competition’s Victorian clubs will all enter a Queensland hub for up to 10 weeks.

McLachlan revealed the families of players will be allowed to enter the hubs but admitted the new plan will prove to be “financially challenging.”

“This is financially challenging, but we’ve got a big balance sheet and got good broadcast support, so I feel very confident about where we’re at,” McGuire told SEN.

Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

“This is more expensive than the alternative but manageable.”

Following the AFL’s confirmation of the Queensland hub move, McGuire said McLachlan looked as if he hadn’t slept all night.

The Collingwood boss revealed that although it was the best option for the AFL to take, the competition will face a “financial disaster” as a result.

“It’s such a financial disaster for the competition but now it’s a matter of just getting the season away as best we can,” McGuire told SEN’s Dwayne’s World.

“It’s all shoulders to the wheel, help players and their families as best we can but it’s been done with the AFLPA … everyone is trying to make the best of a horrible situation and we will do whatever we can.

Eddie McGuire, Gillon McLachlan (Getty)

“In the next few years, we’re going to have to fight back. Fingers crossed there is a next year but let’s get this year out of the way as best we can.

“You go into these meetings with the AFL, you sit down with a piece of paper to take your notes and you’re hearing a story that would be the biggest story in football every other day in a nonchalant (and concise) manner by Gillon McLachlan and Richard Goyder.

“Gill looked like he hadn’t slept all night and by the time it comes to the club we know the AFL are doing all they can.

“If you can come up with an idea that’s any better, good luck.”

De Goey set to take on Geelong