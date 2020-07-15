EB Games sale discounts previous played games until July 19

EB Games has a sale right now on previously played games.

This sale is available on select games for $5, $10 and $15 from July 14th to 19th.

Here are some of the notable games on sale,

  • Dragon Age: Inquisition (PS4)  — $5
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided (PS4) — $5
  • Titanfall 2 (Xbox One / PS4)  — $5
  • NHL 19 (Xbox One / PS4)  — $5
  • Far Cry 4 (Xbox One / PS4) –$5
  • Infamous Second Son (PS4) — $10
  • Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One) — $10
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One / PS4) — $10
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Xbox One / PS4) — $15
  • Dishonored 2 (Xbox One / PS4) — $15
  • Far Cry 5 (Xbox One / PS4) — $15
  • Mario Kart 8 (Wii U) — $15
  • Diablo 3 Ultimate Evil (PS4) — $15
  • Dark Souls 3 (Xbox One) — $15
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One / PS4) — $15

For the complete list of EB Games on sale, click here.

Source: EB Games 

