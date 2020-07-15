Dwyane Wade Walks Back Statement Of Support For Nick Cannon Following Nick’s Termination From ViacomCBS

Since news hit that Nick Cannon was being let go from ViacomCBS, the media conglomerate that owns MTV among other networks, support began to pour in for Nick from people who felt he was wrongly terminated.

ViacomCBS announced it was terminating its relationship with Nick following comments he made during a recent episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast that the company deemed were anti-semetic in nature. As soon as his termination was revealed, people then started to wonder what would happen to one of MTV’s most popular shows created by Nick, “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out.”

People rallied around Nick, calling attention to the importance of Black-owned media and even Diddy reached out to Nick, offering a spot at the Revolt network. Dwyane Wade also tweeted a message of support to Nick that said, “@NickCannon We are with you. Keep leading!”

For context, Nick responded to his termination with a lengthy post calling out the racial injustices he’s faced at several networks including the time he served as host of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent. It’s the same show where Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union also described experiencing racial disparities while employed there.

But shortly after Wade’s initial tweet, he decided to delete what he wrote to Nick and walked back his comments of support.

“I want to clarify my now deleted tweet,” Wade tweeted. “I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create,” he said in regard to Nick’s contributions to ViacomCBS and his creation of “Wild ‘n Out.”

“I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!”

Several members of Nick’s “Wild ‘n Out” cast claimed they will stand with Nick and whatever happens in regard to the future of the show. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

