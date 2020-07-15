Drake Hangs Out With Rihanna’s Brother in Barbados

WENN/Instagram

Days after he ignited a chatter with his private plane’s arrival in his ex-girlfriend’s home country, the ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker is pictured posing with her sibling Rorrey Fenty in front of her childhood home.

–

Drake continues to raise eyebrows with his visit to Barbados. Two days after his private jet was spotted landing in his ex-girlfriend Rihanna‘s home country, the Canadian superstar was spotted with her brother Rorrey Fenty.

In one of the pictures which surfaced from his out and about in Barbados, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker appeared to hang out with the Barbadian beauty’s sibling. In the image, the 33-year-old singer/rapper posed with a group of guys in front of Rih’s childhood home on Rihanna Drive. One of the men is believed to be her brother Rorrey.

<br />

It’s unknown though if Drizzy had planned to meet up with Rorrey during his stop at Rih’s childhood home or it was a mere coincidence. The former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” star also took pictures with some fans and played basketball while in Barbados. Rih, meanwhile, was nowhere in sight in any of the photos as she’s believed to be not in Barbados right now.

That, however, didn’t stop people from accusing Drake of being obsessed with his former flame. “She’s not even there she’s in LA lmao he’s thirsty as hell to be mentioned with her. Creepy obsession,” one person commented on Drake’s photos in Barbados.

“The obsession is real,” another remarked, while a baffled user asked, “I’m hella confused on why would he specifically go to that area.” Though someone noted that the area is a favorite tourist attraction so it’s common that people want to stop by, a fourth critic called him “sooo corny.”

Drake’s private jumbo jet, which features the OVO owl symbol as well as the monicker “Air Drake”, landed in Barbados on Sunday morning, July 12 at 10 A.M. While the singer/rapper himself was not featured in pictures of the plane at the time, the sighting of the jet was enough to start a speculation that he might visit the country to have some sort of rendezvous with Rihanna there.