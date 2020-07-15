Donald Trump: Whites Are Killed More By The Cops!!

President Donald Trump served up another brazen lie during a recent interview — claiming that whites are killed more by police than the Black community.

When challenged by the reporter about the rate of Black people being killed by the police, he said:

“And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people,” Trump told CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “More white people, by the way. More white people.”

Black people are more than twice as likely to be killed by the police than whites. Some studies the actual number could be as six times more likely.

He also spoke out in defense of the Confederate flag.

“All I say is freedom of speech. It’s very simple. My attitude is freedom of speech. Very strong views on the Confederate flag. With me, it’s freedom of speech. Very simple. Like it, don’t like it, it’s freedom of speech.”

Trump recently referred to Black Lives Matter murals as “symbols of hate.”