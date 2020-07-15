Donald Trump: Whites Are Killed More By The Cops!!

Bradley Lamb
President Donald Trump served up another brazen lie during a recent interview — claiming that whites are killed more by police than the Black community.

When challenged by the reporter about the rate of Black people being killed by the police, he said:

“And so are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people,” Trump told CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “More white people, by the way. More white people.”

