Donald Trump Speaks On Police Brutality And The Confederate Flag (video)

In an exclusive interview with CBS News, Donnie had a few interesting things to say about Black people and police brutality.

When the reporter asked about Black people being killed by police,, he stated:, “So are White people. So are White people. What a terrible question to ask. So are White people,” Mr. Trump told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge at the White House. “More White people, by the way. More White people.”

He was also questioned about the Confederate flag, which will now no longer be the state flag of Mississippi. Donnie expressed that the flag is freedom of speech, which seems to be a slightly different from his previous comments. Back in 2015, Donnie reportedly stated “the Confederate flag should be in a museum,” according to CBS.

“All I say is freedom of speech. It’s very simple. My attitude is freedom of speech. Very strong views on the Confederate flag. With me, it’s freedom of speech. Very simple. Like it, don’t like it, it’s freedom of speech,” Mr. Trump said.

Trump also stated that the people who knows don’t look at the flag and think of slavery.

“Well, people love it and I don’t view — I know people that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery. I look at NASCAR — you go to NASCAR, you had those flags all over the place. They stopped it,” Mr. Trump said, referring to the decision by NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

Donnie.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!