Dolphins open to playing Tua Tagovailoa in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins used the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Tua Tagovailoa, so the team obviously believes he is the long-term solution at the quarterback position. However, there is a belief that the team may not necessarily redshirt the quarterback this coming season, as has been previously suggested.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that sources indicate the Dolphins’ plan is to tab veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Week 1 starter. However, the team is “open-minded” to having Tagovailoa play at some point in 2020 “if he shows command of the offense and consistently impresses in practice and if the team isn’t performing well under Fitzpatrick.”

While there have been myriad instances of NFL teams rushing along young quarterbacks too fast much to their long-term detriment, there have also been examples — especially in recent seasons — of young signal-callers thriving early in their careers.

That’s obviously the conundrum confronting the Dolphins with Tagovailoa, and how the team proceeds with the young quarterback likely will be largely dependent on how well he acclimates to the NFL world, both on and off the field.

One issue complicating the Dolphins’ imminent plan for developing Tagovailoa is lingering uncertainty concerning his health. While the quarterback is said to be fully healthy after undergoing hip surgery late last year, the coronavirus pandemic has compromised the Dolphins’ ability to fully evaluate their top pick due to the cancellation of minicamps and OTAs.

With training camps tentatively set to start in weeks — barring a delay due to COVID-19 outbreaks across the country — the Dolphins will of course conduct a thorough appraisal of Tagovailoa’s health and his readiness to take the reins of the offense.

Although from the sound of it, whether Tagovailoa does indeed hit the field in 2020 could be impacted by Fitzpatrick’s play as much as anything else.