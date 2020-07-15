DMX & Snoop Dogg To Face Off In Verzuz Instagram Battle

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Snoop Dogg and DMX are the two latest artists to face off in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz battle on social media.

“The battle of the dogs ‼️‼️‼️ @DMX vs @SnoopDogg 🔥 Wednesday, July 22nd. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc. #Verzuz,” the caption from the Verzuz official Instagram account posted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR