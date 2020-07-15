DMX & Snoop Dogg To Face Off In Verzuz Instagram Battle

Snoop Dogg and DMX are the two latest artists to face off in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz battle on social media.

“The battle of the dogs ‼️‼️‼️ @DMX vs @SnoopDogg 🔥 Wednesday, July 22nd. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc. #Verzuz,” the caption from the Verzuz official Instagram account posted.

DMX had been angling for a battle with Jay Z, whom he has a long history in rap with, but Jay has remained silent.

“He don’t gotta come outside n*gga it’s in the house,” he told N.O.R.E. at the time. “He can’t go in the basement and play some records? — That’s what I’m saying. That’s why it should be done. It’s a celebration. We’re celebrating music. He got some hits too. He can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes,’ then I can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes,'” he said.

Snoop has also revealed that he wanted to battle Jay.

“Biggie passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then JAY-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years,” Snoop told Fat Joe on Instagram Live. “Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years. This is me looking at it from the outside, looking at New York rap. So for me, it would be Snoop vs. JAY-Z because he had been the King of New York around the same time I’ve been the King of the West.”