Dixie Chicks Come Close to Revamping Stage Moniker to ‘MEN’

Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines have previously announced they would simply be known as The Chicks moving forward since the word ‘dixie’ has ties to Confederacy and slavery.

Country stars The Chicks came close to revamping themselves as MEN after choosing to drop ‘Dixie’ from their band name.

Last month (June), Martie Maguire, Emily Strayer and Natalie Maines announced they would simply be known as The Chicks moving forward, after facing calls to remove the word “dixie” due to its ties to the U.S. Confederacy and slavery.

The singers recently admitted they had wanted to ditch the term from their stage moniker “years and years and years ago,” after picking the “stupid” Dixie Chicks name as teens, and in a new interview with Vulture, Maines reveals they nearly selected a completely different identity for their future releases.

“The one I leaned toward the most if we didn’t go with The Chicks, or couldn’t go with The Chicks legally, was gonna be MEN,” Maines shared, explaining it would simply stand for: “Martie, Emily, Natalie.”

“I liked that we would go from Chicks to MEN,” she added of the slang term for women.