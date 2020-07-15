Diane Francis: Governments need to take on Facebook

Article content

Facebook is the world’s most troublesome tech giant and its sketchy history began with funds and advice from Russian tech investor Yuri Milner on behalf of Kremlin-linked oligarchs and companies.

In 2009, Milner paid $200 million to buy only two per cent of the startup Facebook. In 2012, Facebook went public for $104 billion (unjustifiable at the time) and the Russians cashed out for $6 billion. Now worth $700 billion in market value, Facebook has grown to 2.6 billion users and $70.7 billion in advertising-related revenues, and is at the centre of Silicon Valley’s biggest controversies involving ethics, breaches of privacy and content fraud.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg remains a friend of Milner’s, whose investment fund went on to buy pieces of Twitter, Airbnb, Spotify and others. In 2009, Milner explained “we have a unique perspective on this (social media) investment. “We see something that other people don’t see, because we see the monetization profiles of our other social networks in our (Russian) part of the world.”