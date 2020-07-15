Diamonds Are (Finally) Forever on the Ethereum Blockchain By Cointelegraph

Diamonds Are (Finally) Forever on the Ethereum Blockchain
Non fungible tokens (NFT) representing diamonds have made their way to the OpenSea marketplace.
In the past, there have been quite a few attempts to tokenize diamonds and other precious stones and metals. But Icecap founder and CEO Jacques Voorhees says the problem with previous attempts was they treated diamonds as fungible commodities, which they are not.
