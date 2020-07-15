Derry Girls season 2 may have accidentally been released on Netflix a whole year early

Netflix’s accidental release of series two of Derry Girls may have been a whole year early.

Variety confirmed with a spokesperson for Hat Trick that Netflix removed the show due to a mix-up in streaming rights. The platform did not have the rights to release the program in the UK until series three premieres.

Due to the pandemic, there has been delays in filming the third series of the Irish comedy. It could be at least another year before the second series returns to Netflix.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The second series of sitcom Derry Girls was added to Netflix UK on 9 July before being removed just four days after.





The Twitter account for Netflix UK and Ireland posted to promote the new release: “Derry Girls S2 is now on Netflix if you were looking for an excuse to watch it again.”

Read more

Fans were quick to notice the unusual timing of the show’s removal. “Utterly bizarre that season two of Derry Girls has disappeared off Netflix,” read one tweet. “I know Netflix regularly removes and renews content [but] it usually leaves it up a bit longer than 4 DAYS!!!”

Other users found that the series suddenly became unavailable while they were mid-stream. “Can someone PLEASE TELL ME why derry girls season 2 has been REMOVED from netflix while i was in the middle of an episode a few hours ago!!!!!!!!!” read another tweet.

Netflix UK and Ireland’s original promotional post has since been updated to read: “UPDATE: it looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now. We’ll let you know when it’s coming back as soon as we can. In the meantime, it’s available now on All 4.”