Deputy CHO says Victoria’s outbreaks a reminder to all Australians ()

Victoria’s aged care outbreaks are a grim reminder to all Australians about the risks of coronavirus, Deputy Chief Health Officer Professor Michael Kidd says.

Thirty-nine aged care homes have now been infected with COVID-19 across Victoria and 108 staff and residents have tested positive.

“It reinforces the absolutely fundamental messages to everybody but especially to those people who are working with the most vulnerable people in our society and our residential aged care facilities, in home care and in our hospitals and general practices and other health facilities across the country,” Professor Kidd told Today.

“If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, do not go to work, stay home and arrange to get tested and when people are at work they use the personal protection equipment which is provided to protect themselves and also to protect their patients.”

Professor Kidd said it would be up to individual nursing homes to take the necessary steps to protect staff and residents.

“Each facility has its own pandemic plan and its response and we need to look at the circumstances in each of those facilities,” he said.

“We’ve had a number of residents who have been infected. The response really depends on the individual nursing home and of course the wishes of individual residents and their family members.”

Sydney clusters not indicative of virus mutation

Numbers of community transmission may indicate new cases being infections within hours of catching the virus.

“We know that normally the incubation period for the virus is up to five to seven days but we do know that people can be infectious for a day or two before they actually develop any symptoms,” he said.

“If it was infectious within a day that does sound that that is unusual, so let’s wait and see what comes out over the next couple of days.”

Vaccine development ‘very encouraging’

Leading experts are reacting to a COVID-19 vaccine being trailed in the US after 45 patients who were given the injection produced more virus-killing antibodies than those who caught the virus.

Professor Kidd said the developments are a positive step forward.

“Seeing that it has been effective in the production of antibodies in the people who have received the vaccine is certainly very encouraging,” he said.

“Of course, there is still a huge amount of work which needs to continue to see how long those antibodies actually remain effective, whether these people are in fact found to be immune to infection with COVID-19.

“Clearly there are many vaccines under development, both in Australia and around the world so we obviously encourage all the developments to continue hoping that we do get that vaccine available in the months ahead.”

Professor Kidd said it still is not certain whether the new developments could lead to a vaccine before the end of the year.