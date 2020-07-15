Deepika Padukone reveals the first thing she wishes to do post-lockdown

With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, each one of us is left with no choice but to quarantine at home. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone too has been quarantined with husband Ranveer Singh in their Mumbai home.

Queen Deepika decided to hold a Q and A session on Instagram to hold court with her fans. During the chat, the actress was asked about what’s on top of her post-lockdown bucket list. Replying to the same, Deepika said that she would like to go visit her sister and parents in Bengaluru.

Due to the lockdown, most of us like Deepika have been forced to stay away from our loved ones. So, we’re certainly not surprised with Deepika’s answer to the question.