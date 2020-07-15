David Fusitu’a’s wife makes emotional return plea to husband, NZ Warriors news

The pregnant wife of NZ Warriors star David Fusitu’a has made an emotional plea for her husband to return home from Australia as the couple awaits a newborn child.

Fusitu’a is one of four Warriors players who have been allowed back home, with the winger to return to New Zealand alongside Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa on July 27.

Fusitua’s pregnant wife, Eden Fusitu’a, took to Twitter to thank the Warriors for allowing her husband to return home in the middle of the NRL season.

“For my health and the health of our baby, we need David home,” Eden Fusitu’a posted on Twitter. “We’ve needed him home for a while.

David Fusitu’a is one of four Warriors players that will head home on July 27 after Round 11 (Getty)

“Ngā mihi (thanks) @NZWarriors, @RLPlayers, (coach) Todd (Payten), the welfare staff and the players for being so understanding and supportive.

“And David, for being the best husband and soon to be dad.”

The Warriors have attempted to gain travel exemptions for the families of players,but have been unable to do so amid the country’s COVID-19 border lockdowns.

The quartet headed home have the full support of the club, with Warriors CEO Cameron George backing the players in a club statement on Wednesday.

“We can’t say enough about the sacrifice they have made being away from their families so long,” George said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We fully understand the predicament they have been in and we’re so appreciative of what they have done in committing to the cause for as long as they have.

Warriors star Ken Maumalo (L) is among the New Zealand players who will return home in July. (Getty)

“When we travelled to Australia we promised the players everything possible in our control would be done to secure travel exemptions for their families to join them there.

“Ultimately the decision lies with government agencies to approve the applications the NRL made on our behalf. There hasn’t been any sign of a favourable result, which we accepted was always a possibility. Given those circumstances David, Ken, Agantius and King are free to go home.

“As well as thanking them for all they’ve done we would like to thank Peter V’landys and the NRL for all the work they’ve put in for the players and their families. I would also like to thank the RLPA staff for their support of the players during this time. We’re hugely disappointed it hasn’t worked out as we would have liked but it was out of our control.”