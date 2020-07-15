D.L. Hughley Makes Fun of Racist Woman Who Died After Getting Hit by Fire Truck

WENN

Rachel Dawn Ruit, who made headlines for shouting racial slurs, passed away after being struck by a fire truck in West Asheville around 1:30 P.M. on July 13.

–

D.L. Hughley lets it be known that he shows no remorse for racist people, not even when they end their lives in a tragic way. Instead of mourning, the “Heartbeat” actor made a joke about Rachel Dawn Ruit who passed away after getting hit by a truck on July 13.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Hughley said, “A woman who became famous for shouting racial slurs was hit by a fire truck! Just think if she wasn’t yelling n***a so loud she might’ve heard the siren!” People apparently shared the same sentiment as Hughley and applauded him for speaking his thoughts out loud.

<br />

Rachel suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a fire truck in West Asheville around 1:30 P.M. on July 13. She was later transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A witness said of the accident, “I just witnessed the same lady from that video accidentally step out into traffic on Patton Avenue, going towards downtown Asheville, as she was walking with traffic coming from behind her. The Asheville Fire Department truck that you see in the background is the vehicle that she stepped out in front of.”

Rachel previously made headlines after videos of her ranting racial epithets and making threats found its way out online. Then, earlier this month, she was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing after allegedly ripping off a woman’s hijab and grabbing a black teenager in the groin.

Nahlah Karimah, who was one of the victims, said of the incident on social media, “Less than two hours ago, #WhiteSupremacist #RachelRuit ripped my #hijab off, bit my face and beat a black teen girl after yelling racial slurs. When I tried to pull her off the black child, other racists jumped in.” Fortunately for her, someone stepped in to help her out.