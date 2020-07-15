Cypherium CEO Predicts CBDC Cross-Border Payments ‘Soon’ By Cointelegraph

Cypherium CEO Predicts CBDC Cross-Border Payments ‘Soon’
Sky Guo, founder of the Cypherium blockchain, predicts that central bank digital currency cross-border payments will happen “in the next couple years” or “even sooner”.
In an interview with Cointelegraph on July 13, Guo said that CBDC development among central banks makes it likely that certain countries in European Union, China and America, will take the lead and experiment with cross-border payments sooner than expected.
