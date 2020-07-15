Cricket Australian names 26-man squad ahead of possible tour of England

Uncapped trio Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Josh Philippe are the new names in a 26-man squad named by Cricket Australia ahead of the possible tour of England in September.

CA is pushing ahead with plans for the tour, which is likely to consist of three ODIs and three T20s, although discussions with the ECB, and the relevant government agencies, are still ongoing.

Acknowledging that there’s still some hurdles to overcome, CA says it’s determined to do whatever is necessary to be ready, should the tour go ahead.

A final squad will be named if the tour is confirmed, but selectors have revealed their hand with the naming of an extended squad.

“This preliminary list covers the contingencies of playing One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals in bio-secure hubs with the likely prospect of not being able to bring in replacements should the tour proceed,” selector Trevor Hohns said.

“The preliminary list includes several exciting young players who have recently excelled at state level and in the BBL. These emerging players are among those we would like to develop further as we believe they have a bright future in Australian cricket.

Daniel Sams (Getty)

“The preliminary list also has a view towards the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and in the longer term the 2023 ICC World Cup.”

Four of the 16 players who took part in last year’s World Cup in England have missed out: Jason Behrendorff is still on the comeback trail after back surgery, while Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb weren’t selected.

Glenn Maxwell has made the list, as he looks to return to the Australian side for the first time since October. The Victorian was forced to miss Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa in February with an elbow injury.

The inclusion of Sams, Meredith and Philippe is a reward for their eye-catching performances last summer. Sams, with 30 wickets for the Sydney Thunder, was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL by some margin, while Meredith made a strong start to the tournament before a side strain forced him to sit out the second half of the competition.

Josh Philippe of the Sixers bats during the Big Bash League Final match (Getty)

Philippe, meanwhile, was the leading run scorer for competition winners the Sydney Sixers.

CA’s head of national teams, Ben Oliver, says they’re still working with their counterparts in England to finalise the tour.

“The ECB are a long-standing and valued international cricket partner and we are doing all we can to give the tour the best possible chance of taking place,” he said.

“We continue to work with the ECB and government agencies and a decision on the tour will be made in due course.

“In the meantime, the identification of a preliminary list will enable us to work with players and states more directly on the preparation for the tour in the hope it can proceed.

“The health and wellbeing of players and staff, along with our commitment to public health within our communities, remain our utmost priority.”

Australia’s preliminary squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.