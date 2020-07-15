Colin Lloyd pays tribute to Dave Clark: ‘A massive loss’ | Darts News





Dave Clark is stepping away from his role as the presenter of Darts coverage after almost 20 years

Colin Lloyd has paid tribute to retiring colleague Dave Clark, who announced on Sunday that he is stepping down as presenter of ‘ darts coverage.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast, ‘Jaws’ hailed “a genuinely top fella”, noting that darts won’t be the same without him.

“Dave is darts,” said Lloyd. “He’s darts. It’s going to be a massive loss, a massive void where Darts are concerned.

“He’s just been a genuinely top fella. Very professional in the way he goes about his business. A very professional person. A joy to work with. I’m proud to say we have become friends over the years. I was on the circuit for many years, and now I do bits for Sky.

“When we do relax in the evening and have a couple of pints, Dave’s just great company.”

And the former world number one praised Clark’s ability to remain professional in the face of adversity.

“The last 10 years, when he announced he had Parkinson’s, never once did that man complain. He just got on with it,” continued the 2005 Matchplay winner.

“I’ve had many a chat with Dave. He’s just so focused and so driven.

“When Dave announced it, he said ‘this is my decision’. He wants to do other things with his family, and other things with his life. I for one wish him the very, very best. It will be strange turning up to majors now and he’s not there.

“He’s just been a great friend over the years, and I wish him the very, very best.”

