Citi Named Americas Derivatives House of the Year by GlobalCapital for the Second Consecutive Year

“Citi has once again demonstrated its broad commitment to the Americas derivatives markets, providing an holistic service to its clients and not being afraid to advocate for its markets’ improvement. For the second year running, the bank is a deserving winner of this award,” said GlobalCapital editors.

With 33 years in the industry, GlobalCapital’s brand name and awards are a well renowned third party validation of the success and a true reflection of the achievements made by the market.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

