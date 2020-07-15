CBSE Class 10 results out now: How to check it using the official website, SMS and mobile apps

After declaring the Senior Secondary exams results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the class 10 board exams results today via its official results website.

Those who have appeared for the exams can head to the CBSE results official website to check their results. The results will also be made available on Umang app, Digi locker app, via SMS and IVRS.

Here’s how you can use each service to check Class 10 results.



Method 1: Using official website

1. Visit cbseresults.nic.in from your phone, laptop, tablet or any other device



2. Now, click on the link for Class 10 Examination Results 2020 from the homepage



3. It will then redirect you to a new page, where you need to enter details like Roll number, School number, Center number and Admit card ID.



4. Once entered, click on the Submit button to check the result.







Method 2: Via SMS

Type CBSE10 Roll number Admit Card ID and send it to 7738299899.

Method 3: Via IVRS

Delhi students: Dial 24300699



Outside Delhi students: 011 – 24300699

Method 4: Via Umang mobile app

1. Download and install the Umang app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store



2. Now, log in using your mobile number and OTP



