Cameron Boyce’s Parents Open Up About “Finding Meaning” in His Death Through Their Foundation

E!: You were saying that people may not really be familiar with SUDEP. Are there any things that people can be aware of, any signs to look out for?

VB: Cameron was 100 percent healthy. There was nothing wrong with Cameron that you could see or feel, or even measure. The type of epilepsy that he had, it wasn’t something that you could even do a scan and find it. It’s hard to answer it because it’s a very broad area that is not easy to pin down. It’s not easy to identify.

E!: How do you want fans to remember Cameron’s legacy and what do you hope that they can learn from the foundation?

LB: Well, I hope they remember his love and remember Cameron in positive ways. To see how he’s impacted people, somehow, in such a way that was very, very intense. I mean, just being proud of him. Obviously we miss him terribly and there is not a painless day that goes by for us, and we will be in pain forever. But to think that, you know, he left his mark on young people and encouraged them to speak their truth and to do whatever they can to help the world and be charitable and be kind, and all those things. I mean, that’s what he was all about.