Buffalo Blue Jays? Canada expected to extend U.S. border closure

Baseball fans in Western New York are one step closer to temporarily having a major-league team in their area.

On Tuesday, Reuters, CBC News and other media outlets reported that it’s expected the Canadian border will remain closed to non-essential travel from the United States through at least Aug. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to worsen throughout pockets of the U.S.

CBC News added the border could remain closed through the remainder of the year.

All signs indicate this will directly impact the Toronto Blue Jays. Currently, the Blue Jays are conducting spring training 2.0 inside a bubble site that includes Rogers Centre. Under current guidelines, Toronto cannot host incoming clubs in-market because individuals entering Canada from the U.S. must quarantine for two weeks.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the Blue Jays reached out to Triple-A affiliate the Buffalo Bisons about potentially playing home games in Buffalo. While the Blue Jays have spring training facilities in Florida, avoiding a state that consistently sets records for positive coronavirus cases may be wise for everyone involved with attempting to complete a shortened MLB season amid the uncontrolled virus outbreak.