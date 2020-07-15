Bubba Wallace furious after Michael McDowell wrecks him out of NASCAR All-Star Open: ‘What a joke he is’

After Michael McDowell hooked Bubba Wallace into the wall in Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Open, Wallace expressed immediate anger at his competitor, who he believed took him out intentionally or via reckless driving.

Wallace, who was trying to advance to the All-Star Race by winning a stage in the Open or claiming a fan vote, was eliminated by the crash.

“What the hell is that all about?” Wallace said on his radio. “Complete hook job.”

He later added in an interview with FS1: “Just disrespect when you get hooked right rear into the wall. . . . What a joke he (McDowell) is.”

Bubba on McDowell: “Disrespect … People say one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he is going to send me about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.” — bpocky (@bpocky1) July 15, 2020

Bubba Wallace is pissed. Michael McDowell made contact with him and he crashes out hard. McDowell spins with damage on the bumper of William Byron. pic.twitter.com/5qhXhTQpwf — Vincent Bruins (@VincentJBruins) July 15, 2020

Wallace had another message for McDowell a little later:

William Byron was the closest driver to the scene not caught up in the crash, and he also shared skepticism regarding McDowell.

“He just turned left in the middle of the straightaway,” Byron said.

After Wallace’s car was cleared from the track, Aric Almirola won Stage 1 of the Open.

Wallace would have had a chance to win the fan vote that would have entered him into the All-Star Race, but his crash disqualified him from the polling. The fan vote driver’s car must be in a raceable condition for the All-Star event.