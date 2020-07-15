BTC Tokenization and Yield Farming Drives DeFi Growth By Cointelegraph

ConsenSys: BTC Tokenization and Yield Farming Drives DeFi Growth
The growing tokenization of and the emergence of yield farming has propelled the growth of the decentralized finance sector over the past three months according to ConsenSys.
The second quarter report into Ethereum-based DeFi emphasizes the significance of the total number of tokenized BTC overtaking the sum of BTC on Bitcoin’s own layer 2 scaling solution, Lightning Network.
