Brian Kelly guarantees 2020 college football season

While there is plenty of uncertainty facing the upcoming college football season, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is confident that the COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop football. In fact, he is all but guaranteeing that there will be college football played this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to drastic changes that will already impact a potential college football season this year. As the Pac-12 and Big Ten are moving to conference-only schedules, amid increasing concern there won’t be games at all, Brian Kelly doesn’t expect the coronavirus to stop college football players from taking the field.

During an interview on ESPN’s “Get Up”, Kelly essentially guaranteed a 2020 college football season, only noting that it was a question of when the games will take place.