Brett Ratten unleashes on selfish Saints following shock defeat to Fremantle

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has unleashed on his playing group for being too selfish in their shock loss to Fremantle on the weekend.

Coming into the game as hot favourites, Ratten’s men somehow let a 36-point quarter-time lead slip to the young Dockers, raising questions about the side’s finals credentials.

According to Ratten, the prime concern was the fact that players were attempting to do it all themselves, rather than relying on their teammates.

“I’m not sure that players got ahead of themselves as such but some of the things that crept in a little bit was players were trying to fix it all themselves instead of working within the team. That can happen,” he said on Wednesday.

Brett Ratten was not happy with his team’s output against Fremantle (AAP)

“The cohesion wasn’t there, and then it became ‘I’ll do it, I’ll do it’ instead of ‘we’ doing it.

“We started to think about ‘I’ instead of maybe ‘us’.”

The St Kilda website offered a unique insight into Ratten’s post-match review after the disappointing result, where the coach accused the team of having “too many passengers”.

“Under pressure we miscommunicated, we got frustrated and to be honest, we played a little bit selfishly,” he said.

“We had too many guys trying to play match-winner, too many passengers thinking ‘oh yeah, Steeley (Jack Steele) or JB (Jack Billings) will get us through’, and not enough of us thinking about playing as a team.”