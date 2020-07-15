Brentford 1 – 0 Preston

Brentford moved to within just a point of second-placed West Brom as Ollie Watkins’ fourth-minute strike earned them a slender 1-0 victory over Preston.

Watkins – who had played as a winger until the start of this season – connected with a smart flick from Emiliano Marcondes to fire a fierce volley past North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd early on, but though they battled incredibly hard, Alex Neil’s men couldn’t find a way through.

Victory for the Bees means the battle for automatic promotion will continue into the weekend, with current leaders Leeds unable to earn promotion after their Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday, live on Football.

Preston’s own play-off hopes are hanging by a thread with two games to play. They sit ninth, five points behind sixth-placed Cardiff.

More to follow…

What’s next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday July 18 for the penultimate round of Championship fixtures. Preston host Birmingham at Deepdale at 3pm, while Brentford travel to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke, live on Football.